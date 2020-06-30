Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle school to be renamed after months of consideration

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — After months of consideration, a Montgomery County school will be renamed this year.

The school board announced the name of Colonel Edward Brooke Lee Middle School will be changed in November. On Monday, the school board voted on a resolution to expedite the process, with a vote on what the new name will come to be later.

Last year, county council members wrote a letter to the board urging a decision on renaming the school. In the letter, it stated “Lee has a deeply disturbing racist history.” School officials discussed possibly naming the school after one of three black honorable community leaders, including Josiah Henson, who has ties to Montgomery County, Katherine Johnson or Odessa Shannon, the first black woman elected to office in the county. Students and parents spoke up on reasons they believe more school names should be changed.

Brigid Howe, a parent of a MCPS student said, “I appreciate remaining schools should happen with community input, but it shouldn’t be required that it’s triggered by a particular school community. You received petitions about Richard Montgomery and Magurder, but what about the others?”

Data shows 90% of the students attending Lee Middle School are minorities.

