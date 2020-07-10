E-bike and scooter expansion in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re in Montgomery County you can expect to see more dock-less E-bikes and scooters around.

The county just added another vendor to their dock-less fleet, the company “Spin” is now apart of a pilot program that will give commuters more travel options. You will find those vehicles in many areas in lower Montgomery County and just recently in the city of Gaithersburg. Officials say E-bike distribution will be determined based on demand and ridership patterns across the bikeshare system. The fleet of E-bikes across the entire capital bikeshare region is expected to expand to about 900 by August.

“Alot of people are still reluctant to use transit, transit is coming back and we are seeing more ridership and this is good way both to connect to transit for those first mile, last mile connection but also have another alternative that some people consider to be safer,” said Sande Brecher, chief, commuter services section, Montgomery County Department of Transportation.

The county is also stepping up safety measures for riders by deep cleaning buses and vehicles. Riders are encouraged to disinfect the handlebars, wear masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

Helmuts are required when riding vehicles. E-bikes and scooters are not allowed on sidewalks or streets where the speed limit is 50 mph or higher.

