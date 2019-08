ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) -- Maryland local, Kenny Kelley, worked as a Hollywood stuntman for many years. His lifestyle caught up with him when he found himself on the side of I-95 after a motorcycle accident. Luckily, he was okay, but the experience sparked his entrepreneurial spirit.

"I was all banged up, my cell phone was on the ground and I couldn't get to it. I thought wow, there really needs to be something.. like I've been thinking all these years, a product that will help people in an emergency get help to them immediately," said Kelley.