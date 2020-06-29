Update: Driver injured by object that crashed through windshield on I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Some southbound lanes on I-270 were closed between Middlebrook Road and Montgomery Village Avenue on Monday afternoon for an accident. Lanes reopened shortly before 4 p.m.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that an object went through a car’s windshield and seriously injured the driver.
The Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted at 3:34 p.m. that three left lanes are closed past Exit 11/MD 124 Quince Orchard Road. Another tweet at 3:57 p.m. said the lanes were reopened.
No further information is known about the condition of the driver or the object that struck them.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Local health officials share COVID-19 concerns ahead of July 4th travel
- Winchester Community Forum talks about law enforcement and racial tensions
- Democrats push to expand Affordable Care Act
- Another decent day on Tuesday
- Congressional panel investigates U.S. Park Police tactics during D.C. protest
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App