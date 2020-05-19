Driver arrested after a police chase throughout Western Maryland

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WDVM) — A driver was arrested after failing to stop at New Market by Maryland Authorities.

The suspect has been identified as Kristopher Asa Staley of Frederick, Md. According to Washington Township Police, Maryland authorities initiated a traffic stop near New Market in Frederick County on Monday where Staley did not stop. Officials say the suspect was driving a stolen 2017 Dodge Ram 3500. Staley traveled through Frederick County and Washington County and then entered Franklin County in Pennsylvania, officials say.

Officials say, Staley was intercepted at the intersection of Wayne Highway & Lyons Rd. (MD-60/PA-316). In addition to a stolen vehicle, two stolen weapons were also recovered from the stolen vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing by Washington Township Police Department.