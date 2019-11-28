Drinksgiving, a true Thanksgiving Eve

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The night before Thanksgiving, all across the U.S, Americans 21 and above are ready to party. Why? Because it’s Thanksgiving Eve.

Many may wonder, what exactly is the ever sacred holiday. Well, for one, it goes by many names: Wild Turkey Night, Drunksgiving, Blackout Wednesday, Awkward Wednesday. But at Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar in downtown Frederick, it’s known as Drinksgiving.

The night before Thanksgiving – or Drinksgiving, as it’s been dubbed by Urban Dictionary – is described as “the day and night before actual Thanksgiving where you drink and have fun with your friends because you’ll have to endure family the whole next day.”

Thanksgiving Eve has become one of the most popular drinking-related holiday traditions. Over the past few years, research shows that the night is almost as deadly as New Year’s Eve.

Nonetheless, if done right, many consider it to be the perfect way to bring friends and family together to celebrate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories