Drinksgiving, a true Thanksgiving Eve

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The night before Thanksgiving, all across the U.S, Americans 21 and above are ready to party. Why? Because it’s Thanksgiving Eve.

Many may wonder, what exactly is the ever sacred holiday. Well, for one, it goes by many names: Wild Turkey Night, Drunksgiving, Blackout Wednesday, Awkward Wednesday. But at Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar in downtown Frederick, it’s known as Drinksgiving.

The night before Thanksgiving – or Drinksgiving, as it’s been dubbed by Urban Dictionary – is described as “the day and night before actual Thanksgiving where you drink and have fun with your friends because you’ll have to endure family the whole next day.”

Thanksgiving Eve has become one of the most popular drinking-related holiday traditions. Over the past few years, research shows that the night is almost as deadly as New Year’s Eve.

Nonetheless, if done right, many consider it to be the perfect way to bring friends and family together to celebrate.

