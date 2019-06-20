Downtown storefronts show off LGBTQ support

FREDERICK, M.d. (WDVM) — On the storefronts of about 100 businesses in Frederick is a show of support for the LGBTQ community.

The non-profit organization, The Frederick Center, purchased about a $1,000 worth of rainbow pride and transgender pride flags for their first coordinated effort to help businesses show off their inclusivity.

The Frederick Center began handing about 200 flags earlier this week, and participating shops, like the Curious Iguana bookshop, said they were eager to go beyond business and support.

“I think it’s incredibly important for businesses to be able to stand up and say ‘Look, it is about the money, but it isn’t about the money.’ It’s about being welcoming. We really want to be able to be like ‘Hey, you can come into the bookstore, you can see yourself represented, you can feel welcome,” explained employee at the Curious Iguana bookstore, Lauren Nopenz Fairley.

The Frederick Pride celebration will hit downtown Frederick on Saturday. Officials say about 8,000 people are expected to attend.