Downtown pharmacy targeted in robbery of narcotics

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Police are asking for your help in the investigation of a robbery at a downtown Frederick pharmacy.

According to police, the incident happened inside the Express Pharmacy located on the 300 block of West Patrick Street on Wednesday after 5 pm.

An employee tells police that a man walked in towards the pharmacy counter and partially showed what looked like a handgun.

The employee was then told to hand over prescription narcotics, police say.

The man then ran off with an undisclosed amount of drugs.

“The victim described the suspect as a black male, probably in his 20s, had his face partially covered but he appeared to be a lighter-skinned black male. If anybody some suspicious people in that area, even before or after this event that happened at 5:21 pm, please let us know,” explained Lt. Kirk Henneberry with the Frederick Police Department.

Henneberry says the incident stresses that the opioid crisis continues to linger in communities like Frederick.