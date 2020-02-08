Downtown pharmacy targeted in robbery of narcotics

I-270

Lt. Kirk Henneberry says the incident stresses that the opioid crisis continues to linger in communities like Frederick

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Police are asking for your help in the investigation of a robbery at a downtown Frederick pharmacy.

According to police, the incident happened inside the Express Pharmacy located on the 300 block of West Patrick Street on Wednesday after 5 pm.

An employee tells police that a man walked in towards the pharmacy counter and partially showed what looked like a handgun.

The employee was then told to hand over prescription narcotics, police say.

The man then ran off with an undisclosed amount of drugs.

“The victim described the suspect as a black male, probably in his 20s, had his face partially covered but he appeared to be a lighter-skinned black male. If anybody some suspicious people in that area, even before or after this event that happened at 5:21 pm, please let us know,” explained Lt. Kirk Henneberry with the Frederick Police Department.

Henneberry says the incident stresses that the opioid crisis continues to linger in communities like Frederick.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories