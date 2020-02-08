Downtown pharmacy targeted in robbery of narcotics

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Police are asking for your help in the investigation of a robbery at a downtown Frederick pharmacy.
According to police, the incident happened inside the Express Pharmacy located on the 300 block of West Patrick Street on Wednesday after 5 pm.
An employee tells police that a man walked in towards the pharmacy counter and partially showed what looked like a handgun.
The employee was then told to hand over prescription narcotics, police say.
The man then ran off with an undisclosed amount of drugs.
“The victim described the suspect as a black male, probably in his 20s, had his face partially covered but he appeared to be a lighter-skinned black male. If anybody some suspicious people in that area, even before or after this event that happened at 5:21 pm, please let us know,” explained Lt. Kirk Henneberry with the Frederick Police Department.
Henneberry says the incident stresses that the opioid crisis continues to linger in communities like Frederick.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App