Downtown Frederick shop puts together new, flavored twist on Little Library Video

FREDERICK, Md. - A downtown Frederick business is putting a new, flavored twist on the little library.

The Lebherz Oil & Vinegar Emporium created their own little free library nook focused on cookbooks.

Owners say the idea came from their own love of cooking and a desire to help spread new recipes and techniques among the community.

They have already received about 20 cookbook donations, and encourage home cooks to scribble in their own recipe tips and tricks.

"We welcome them to highlight their favorite ones or put little notes in them so that way people can share even more personal information, personal preferences from the cookbooks they bring in for other people to use. It just brings even more sharing the joy of cooking into the community," explained owner of the Lebherz Oil & Vinegar Emporium, Maggie Lebherz.

Each donated cookbook is marked with a sticker stating it originated at the emporium’s nook, and Lebherz says she hopes they will travel far.

Lebherz says the cookbook nook began this month and has now become a permanent fixture in the shop.