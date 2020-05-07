Downtown Frederick Partnership postpones Alive @ Five

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Downtown Frederick Partnership announced they have officially postponed Alive @ Five because of COVID-19.

The weekly outdoor happy hour series will not launch due to the stay-at-home order.

Executive Director of the partnership, Kara Norman, said the event is one of the largest fundraisers, about five months of operating expenses for the organization. Norman said the impact is much bigger than just them, it also has an impact on downtown businesses.

“Alive @ Five is certainly a community tradition that many may people love so we are really sad to not be kicking it off,” said Norman. “Its impact has much much bigger it has an impact on our downtown restaurant community, a lot of people come to alive at five and then leave that event to go out and have dinner with friends, families, and people that meet at the event.”

The partnership will be hosting online weekly events to support the bands that were expected to play this year.