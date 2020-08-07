Downtown Frederick Partnership celebrates 30 years of vibrancy

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Downtown Frederick Partnership is celebrating 30 years of dedication to bringing vibrancy into the historic area.

Official say that 30 years ago, Downtown Frederick lacked the action it currently has now.

“Downtown wasn’t really in great shape. We had a lot of vacancy, not a lot of restaurants, not a lot of things to do,” said executive director for the Downtown Frederick Partnership, Kara Norman.

“It was sleepy and a lot of people talked about how the sidewalks rolled up at 5 p.m.,” Norman added.

In the last three decades, the area has garnered about 250 retailers, including restaurants. The partnership, which supports historic preservation in the area, has supported 120 facade improvement projects to maintain historic buildings.

As the partnership reaches a new milestone, the focus is currently on supporting businesses through the pandemic.

“We’re spending a lot of time on business retention and really keeping our businesses as healthy as they can be. A big piece of that is information and getting them all the current and accurate information they need to make decisions as a business.”

The launched the Small Business Resiliency Series which also includes workshops for professional support.

For more information on the Downtown Frederick Partnership, visit the downtown Frederick website.