Downtown Frederick library to undergo modernization renovations

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Visitors to the C. Burr Artz Library in downtown Frederick will soon see a different look.

Nearly two decades after its construction, the C. Burr Artz library will undergo renovations to bring the look and role of the library up to date. Plans include brightened color schemes, new furniture, and more functional circulation desks.

The library will preserve the library’s unique architecture while breathing new life between the stacks.

“Our goal is really to highlight that, to have more open spaces for gathering, more flexible spaces. Meaning more furniture that’s on casters that can be moved as people need. And it’s really just going to be a brighter space,” explained branch administrator for the library, Beth Heltebridle.

The library will remain open through the renovation process, which is expected to last about three months.