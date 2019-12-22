Downtown Frederick hosts December Saturday to celebrate the holiday season

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM)– December Saturday is an all-day event open to the public where people can come out enjoy live music, holiday lights, late-night shopping, dining and more.

Cecylia Morrison, event manager for downtown Fredrick says this is a great time to discover something new about the area.

“We hope that this event provides people in the community with an opportunity to come out to spend money, time and create memories with family and friends in downtown Frederick while also supporting the businesses we have here and seeing and exploring what we have to offer, said Morrison.

Frederick residents Nora and Rohna Stocksdale say they love coming here to holiday shop and to enjoy the scenery.

“Its quaint and fun… very homey and it feels good to come back here.” said the Stocksdales.

Downtown Frederick says to be on the lookout for upcoming events in the area leading up to Christmas day.

For a full list of upcoming events in the Frederick area visit downtownfrederick.org/event.