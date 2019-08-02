Downtown businesses awarded funding to spruce up interiors

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Multiple Frederick businesses have been awarded a total of $17,500 to help with major interior repairs.

The Downtown Frederick Partnership announced this week the recipients of grant funding through the Mission: Interior program.

The funding was awarded to four downtown businesses: Freesia and Vine Flowers, Olde Mother Brewing, Tenth Ward Distilling and Natural Fusion Hair Studio.

The recipients were chosen out of a total of 10 businesses that applied.

The matching grant funds will help cover projects like upgraded heating systems, ADA restroom construction and new flooring.

For Natural Fusion Hair Studio, this grant is going a long way towards restoring their space that dates back to the late 1800s.

“This is an 1890’s house that was in need of a lot of repair on its windows. The grant specifically is helping us to purchase the specific lighting that we’re getting, new paint on the walls, wall repairs,” explained co-owner of the hair studio, Kelly Chapin.

Chapin added that the cosmetic changes will help create a comfortable environment that her business strives to pride to clients.

The focus is really on capital improvements, so those long-term improvements that will last. We have, thankfully, long business tenure in our downtown community and this is a way to encourage out long-term owners to continue to spruce up and keep their retail spaces active and vital,” explained Kara Norman with the Downtown Frederick Partnership.

Mission: Interior has funded improvement projects at 22 downtown businesses since launching in 2015.