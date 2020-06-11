Downtown Bethesda expands outdoor dining into the streets

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — As Montgomery County is now in phase one of reopening, Downtown Bethesda is taking advantage of the warm weather and making space to expand outdoor dining.

Several restaurants in Downtown Bethesda will shut down selected streets to participate in what they call Bethesda Streetery. The streetery will provide tables and chairs which will sit nine feet apart to follow social distancing guidelines. It opens today (Wednesday) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and will cause temporary street closures.

The Executive Director of Bethesda Urban Partnership, Jeff Burton, says they came up with the idea to give some businesses relief since many have lost money post-pandemic. “The biggest industries that have been hit are restaurants and retailers in our downtown [area], and providing these tables and chairs that give you nine-foot spacing, people will really want to get out,” Burton stated.

Restaurants will also be able to serve alcohol in the streetery. Here’s a full list of closures below: