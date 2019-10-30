Double stabbing in Silver Spring

The suspect is in custody.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Two people were taken to a local hospital after they were stabbed Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County dispatchers.

Officials say they were called to the 11,400 block of Lockwood Drive around 9 p.m.

The suspect is in custody. Police say that both victims are under 18, one with serious injuries and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

This story is developing and we will update when more details become available.

