Double stabbing in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Two people were taken to a local hospital after they were stabbed Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County dispatchers.
Officials say they were called to the 11,400 block of Lockwood Drive around 9 p.m.
The suspect is in custody. Police say that both victims are under 18, one with serious injuries and the other has non-life threatening injuries.
This story is developing and we will update when more details become available.
