Double-amputee veteran gifted brand new accessible home

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — September 11th is a day to remember those who lost their lives, those who were injured, first responders or those who served. It was bittersweet for one double leg amputee veteran who got a gift Wednesday that will change his life.

Surrounded by loved ones on a day many could never forget, 18 years after the attack on 9/11, Army Sgt. Jonathan Harmon got a gift for his sacrifice.

Harmon is a double amputee after serving just a year in the army he was injured while in Afghanistan losing both his legs. On this day he’s usually mourning the many lives lost, but instead, he was overwhelmed with excitement and a bittersweet feeling to step inside of his brand new home given by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“Initially it’s really hard because you go from the shining pointed sphere of our armed forces to this dude in a wheelchair,” said Sgt. Jonathan Harmon, U.S. Army veteran.

Before, he faced many inconveniences but with his new custom-built home, he’ll be able to have bit more independence. The home is completely wheelchair accessible and it has smart technology for Harmon to get around.

“Walking down a small incline in the wintertime, first of all there’s a sheet of ice so you have to salt it. But you have to be out there walking on it to do that and inclines as a double amputee with no knees, there’s no breaks in the train when you’re walking down the hills so it can be really treacherous in the wintertime and this set up and arrangement here will completely negate that,” said Sgt. Harmon.

A moment of silence, and encouraging words to all who were affected by this day.

“If you asked any of these firefighters, first responders and law enforcement individuals about that day, they would say, I was just doing my job. That’s what john Harmon says when people thank him for his service,” said Commander Bill Danchanko, Naval officer and friend of Harmon.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation donated 85 smart homes around the country.