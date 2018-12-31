Don't 'Block the Box' - a proposed bill that could cost drivers for blocking pedestrian walkways Video

SILVER SPRING, Md. - State officials are discussing a proposed bill that would make drivers pay a hefty fine for being in a pedestrian crosswalk.

As there are problems with congested intersections throughout Montgomery County, a proposed bill could cost drivers if they fail to keep their cars off pedestrian crossways.

"It’s the idea of being able to enforce "Don’t Block The Box," and this is the law in the District Of Columbia, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut and many other places," said Del. Al Carr, Maryland D-18.

It’s up for discussion since there are many drivers who block busy intersections like Georgia Avenue and Seminary Road. Officials say cars stopped on pedestrian walkways is a safety issue and it also causes more delays.

"I think it will make it safer for the children and those who are crossing the crosswalk," said Monique Jones, Montgomery County resident.

"It could help a lot, definitely," Jade Labbe, a Maryland resident.

If passed, police officers will be able to give drivers a $90 fine. State officials say they are proposing “Don’t Block the Box” as a local and statewide bill.

"I feel like those regulations in place would keep people safe and keep those as pedestrians safe," said Jeriah Labbe, Maryland resident.

This would only be for intersections that have signs indicating not to block intersections. The proposal will be discussed by the county's delegation to the state legislature January 9th.