Donate Dec. 18: Special blood drive in honor of Officer Noah Leotta

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In honor of the late Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, a special blood drive is taking place at the Montgomery County Public Safety Headquarters on Wednesday, December 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A drunk driver struck Leotta in December 2015, which killed him. He was 24 years old. Leotta worked as a 4th district patrol officer since 2013 and was patrolling for the Holiday Alcohol Task Force the night he was struck, police said.

People who wish to donate blood in Leotta’s honor are asked to schedule an appointment.

Register online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor ID: “MCPSHQ Gaithersburg” in Find a Blood Drive or call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule your appointment.

Donate blood from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2019 in honor of Noah Leotta at the Montgomery County Public Safety Headquarters: First Floor Conference Room 100 Edison Park Dr Gaithersburg, Md. 20878

Consider a Power Red donation if you are O-, O+, A- or B- blood type. Your donation will double its impact. Eligibility concerns, please call the Red Cross at 1-866-236-3276.