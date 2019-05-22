People often use genealogy to track their ancestry, but it’s also used to solve crimes.

It’s the first case of it’s kind here in Montgomery County. 40-year-old, Marlon Alexander, was sentenced to life in prison for raping 2 women. Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, Ramon Korionoff, said: “This was a sentence after his plea to 2 counts back in February. The first count is 1st-degree rape, and one count is a 1st-degree sexual offense.”

For years, the case has gone unsolved until Alexander was arrested after his DNA matched a genealogy report, which 3 of his distant relatives had in the database. Back in 2010, Alexander raped 2 women, one 68 and the other 86 years old. “The technology of DNA identification and use of databases to really help law enforcement track down criminals and those who do harm to our citizens,” Korionoff stated.

One of the victims is now deceased, but her granddaughter made an impactful statement after the sentencing. “Our community is safer and no one else will have to fall victim at the hands of this man,” the victim’s granddaughter said. Acting Chief, Chief Russell Hamill, stated: “A new wave, a new frontier of investigative work. We’re seeing technology and science taking us places that, when I came to the police department, were unthinkable.”

The biotechnology company, Parabon Nano-Labs, was not available for comment.