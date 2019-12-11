Dispatch error causes delayed response to house fire in Montgomery County

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — An emergency 911 call for a fire at a Montgomery County home had a delayed response due to an error.

Last week, a call went in for the report of smoke to 2005 Prichard Road in Wheaton. Officials say when the initial dispatch went out, the dispatcher misunderstood the caller and entered the address as 2005 Piccard Drive in Rockville. As a result, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the wrong address, delaying their response time.

The emergency communications dispatcher remained on the phone with the caller and was able to log in the corrected address in Wheaton. According to officials, it took about 10 minutes for a crew to arrive at the address, where there was an actual fire on the second floor of the home in the bedroom. Two people are displaced and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“There were people that had mobility issues, who needed help getting out. It could have been a lot worse, were thankful that it wasn’t, but we’re going to do everything we can to break this down, review it, and figure out what we can do better in the future,” said Capt. Tom Jordan, Montgomery County Police Department.

The fire was started by “improperly discarded smoking materials” in a second floor bedroom.