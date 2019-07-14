Discovery Days, a go-green event, promotes a clean environment

Educators from different organizations all over the area came to educate people on going green

GAITHERSBURG (WDVM) — On Sunday, the Gaithersburg Community Museum taught locals how to “go green” in the Old Town Plaza.

The event is part of a series called Discovery Days that the museum hosts to educate the public, and this is the first time the “go-green” event was held.

Experts that were there from different organizations taught individuals how to be environmentally friendly on an everyday basis like recycling, planting and saving energy.

“There is a lot of little things that we can do at home of sort of help our own environment,” Karen Lottes, a program coordinator for Discovery Days said, “and if everybody does that, eventually it makes a big difference. It’s like that one pebble in the water, or that one grain of sand kind of concept. “

The next Discovery Days event on Geographic Information Services is on November 10th.