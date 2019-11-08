Disabled Veterans National Foundation held resource fair in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — To honor Veterans Day on Monday, the Disabled Veterans National Foundation held a resource fair in Montgomery County on Thursday.

The foundation has been hosting resource fairs for three years now. Organizers say they recognize the service and sacrifice of all veterans. The fair was held in collaboration with local government and nonprofit organizations to provide critical resources. Over a hundred veterans were in attendance to get help with housing, jobs, and much more.

“There’s a lot of organizations that want you to actually go out and help other veterans get connected, so I’m in a lot of different veteran groups so I share their information,” said Antonio Pinchback, U.S. Navy veteran.

“This is our third year and it’s wonderful, we’re serving more veterans every year, we have more vendors here, we have resources for service members, and we have a lot of homeless veterans who are no longer homeless now,” said Joseph Vanfonda, Disabled Veterans National Foundation CEO/veteran.

Statistics show 3.8 million veterans have a service-connected disability.

For more information or to donate visit https://dvnf.org/