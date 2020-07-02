Dexter Hodges promoted to Chief State Fire Marshal in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — From firefighter to Deputy State Fire Marshal, one local officer is happy to continue serving the community in a new way.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Dexter Hodges was promoted to the Chief State Fire Marshal in Pikesville.

Hodges started his career as a local firefighter in Montgomery County, and quickly developed a passion for helping others. As a task force officer, he was sworn with federal arrest powers and dealt with complex fire and explosive investigations.

His team says after much hard work and dedication, they are happy to see him excel in his new position.

“My accomplishment means a lot. I don’t even really view it as my accomplishment, the sacrifices of my grandparents, parents, that they’ve made throughout my life. This is more than a short appreciation for everything that they’ve done to allow me to be in this position,” said Hodges

The chief just wants the community to know how grateful he is and that he will strive to help better the community in anyway he can.

