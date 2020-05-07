Update: Man dies after being shot by Montgomery County police officer in White Oak

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A man was fatally shot by a Montgomery County police officer Thursday afternoon.

According to the police department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Hadden Manor Ct in White Oak. Officers responded to a weapon complaint call received around 2:15 p.m. Police Chief Marcus Jones said at that time, neighbors reported a man threw a rock through their window and told them to call police. The neighbors said the man was holding “a large butcher knife.”

Jones said responding officers found him with the knife and ordered him to get on the ground several times, and to drop the knife. Jones said the man “aggressively” ran towards the officer while holding the knife, which is when the officer shot him. According to Jones, the officer “immediately rendered first aid.”

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he died. The department said no officers were injured. Jones added that there is video footage of the incident from their own body worn cameras and from a neighbor’s recording.

The identities of both the deceased and the officer will be revealed later, Jones said. The Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the case after Montgomery County Police Department completes its investigation.

Watch the update from Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones: