Detectives seek information on Starbucks burglary in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police Department

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Detectives continue to investigate the burglary of a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. The shop was burglarized on December 12.

According to detectives, a suspect broke the front door glass of the shop at 8399 Colesville Road with a rock, then stole a cash box and left on foot. The burglary happened around 8:46 p.m.

The police department asks anyone with information on the suspect to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. Or, call anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

