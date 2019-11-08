Detectives release surveillance video of theft from cars

OLNEY, Md (WDVM) — Detectives are asking for your help in identifying suspects from surveillance video of multiple thefts from cars in Olney.

Montgomery County Police released a minute-long video that shows a suspect attempting to steal from a parked car along the 3000 block of Viburnum Place on August 19 shortly before 4 a.m. The suspect left once a motion light was activated.

According to police, similar crimes have also happened on Singers Glen Drive.

On the early morning of October 27, police say a suspect stole cash from an unlocked vehicle.

Minutes later, the same suspect was seen on home video surveillance on the same street trying to open a locked vehicle before moving onto another car in the driveway that was unlocked.

Police say the suspect did walk away with stolen change.

The following day, a third resident on report cash stolen from her unlocked vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact fourth-district police.