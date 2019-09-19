Detectives investigating serious single-vehicle crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious single-vehicle crash in the Fairland area.
Montgomery County Police say detectives are investigating the crash that happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, it appears that Nelson Figueroa, 22, was driving his car west on Sheffield Manor Drive when he lost control and hit a truck that was parked on the side of the street. There was no one in the truck.
Police are still investigating how Figueroa lost control of the car.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App