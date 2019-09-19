Detectives investigating serious single-vehicle crash

I-270

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Accident_1475749817952.PNG

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious single-vehicle crash in the Fairland area.

Montgomery County Police say detectives are investigating the crash that happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, it appears that Nelson Figueroa, 22, was driving his car west on Sheffield Manor Drive when he lost control and hit a truck that was parked on the side of the street. There was no one in the truck.

Police are still investigating how Figueroa lost control of the car.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories