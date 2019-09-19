Detectives investigating serious single-vehicle crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious single-vehicle crash in the Fairland area.

Montgomery County Police say detectives are investigating the crash that happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, it appears that Nelson Figueroa, 22, was driving his car west on Sheffield Manor Drive when he lost control and hit a truck that was parked on the side of the street. There was no one in the truck.

Police are still investigating how Figueroa lost control of the car.