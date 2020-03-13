Detectives investigate officer-involved shooting in Potomac

POTOMAC, Md (WDVM)– A 21-year-old Potomac man was fatally shot Thursday morning after police tried to serve him an arrest warrant.

Montgomery County police officers were serving a “High risk” warrant for firearm-related offenses in around 4:30 A.M. Thursday morning at a house located on Saint James road in Potomac. The suspect was identified as Duncan Lemp who was only 21-years-old.

“Officers once they made entry into the home they encountered the suspect and firearm-related offenses and during that encounter officer from that tactical unit did shoot and kill that 21-year-old suspect,” said Officer Rick Goodale.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave. Police are still investigating the details of this incident.

