Detectives investigate home invasion robbery in Fairland area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives are continuing to investigate a home invasion robbery that happened in the Fairland area.

Investigators of the Montgomery County Police Department Major Crimes Division have released surveillance video of a home invasion that happened on September 30th.

It took place on Turbridge Drive at approximately 11:20pm when two suspects cut the kitchen window screen to enter the home.

One suspect was armed and confronted the victim inside his bedroom with a gun and during the invasion the suspects stole property and cash.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects and to call (240) 773-5100 with any information.