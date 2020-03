POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning on the 12200 block of St. James Road in Potomac.

Police said an officer shot and killed a suspect during a high-risk search warrant related to firearm offenses.

The suspect has been identified by police as Duncan Socrates Lemp, age 21. The involved officer is on administrative leave and will be identified at a later date.

This is a developing story and will be updated.