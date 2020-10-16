Detectives are investigating a commercial burglary that happened in Wheaton

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Photos have been released of the suspect involved in a Montgomery County September 30th burglary.

Just before 11a.m., Montgomery County Department of Police responded to JJ Multi Services after an employee discovered there had been a burglary.

Surveillance video revealed that at approximately 7:19 a.m., the suspect forced entry into the business, stole property, and fled.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man and anyone with information is asked to contact the 4th district investigation section.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories