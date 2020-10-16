Detectives are investigating a commercial burglary that happened in Wheaton

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Photos have been released of the suspect involved in a Montgomery County September 30th burglary.

Just before 11a.m., Montgomery County Department of Police responded to JJ Multi Services after an employee discovered there had been a burglary.

Surveillance video revealed that at approximately 7:19 a.m., the suspect forced entry into the business, stole property, and fled.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man and anyone with information is asked to contact the 4th district investigation section.