Deserving students receive Bernie Sanders Scholarship Award Video

ROCKVILLE, Md. - 51 deserving Montgomery County students celebrated their Bernie Scholarship Awards at a ceremony in Rockville Thursday.

Parents, recipients, families and officials filled the room as they rejoiced for the students' accomplishments. The Bernie Scholarship Award gave students 1,000 dollars which is money that some say was desperately needed. One student, Serena Spicker, says this scholarship saved her education.

"My family really couldn't help me pay for school," says Spicker,"and it was a blessing that this scholarship was given to me."Spicker's mothers also joined her at the dinner table during the ceremony citing how proud she was of her daughter.



Another recipient was a mother of three children whose dream was to become a nurse to give back to the community and help others.