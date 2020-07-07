Deputies investigate fatal Monrovia crash

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROVIA, Md (WDVM) — Deputies are investigating a fatal crash in Monrovia, Maryland and believe speeding could have played a role.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash along the 5000 block of Lynn Burke Road. 

Investigators say a Cadillac sedan with three passengers was traveling south on the roadway when it crossed the center line and hit a truck hauling a trailer. 

Deputies say the driver of the car suffered serious injuries and died on-scene. The sedan passengers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries and deputies add the driver of the truck was uninjured.

In a press release, investigators say the investigation is ongoing, and that “it appears that speed was a contributing factor.”

The name of the victim was not released.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Trending Stories