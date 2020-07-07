Deputies investigate fatal Monrovia crash

MONROVIA, Md (WDVM) — Deputies are investigating a fatal crash in Monrovia, Maryland and believe speeding could have played a role.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash along the 5000 block of Lynn Burke Road.

Investigators say a Cadillac sedan with three passengers was traveling south on the roadway when it crossed the center line and hit a truck hauling a trailer.

Deputies say the driver of the car suffered serious injuries and died on-scene. The sedan passengers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries and deputies add the driver of the truck was uninjured.

In a press release, investigators say the investigation is ongoing, and that “it appears that speed was a contributing factor.”

The name of the victim was not released.

