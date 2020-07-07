Deputies investigate fatal Monrovia crash

MONROVIA, Md (WDVM) — Deputies are investigating a fatal crash in Monrovia, Maryland and believe speeding could have played a role.
Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash along the 5000 block of Lynn Burke Road.
Investigators say a Cadillac sedan with three passengers was traveling south on the roadway when it crossed the center line and hit a truck hauling a trailer.
Deputies say the driver of the car suffered serious injuries and died on-scene. The sedan passengers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries and deputies add the driver of the truck was uninjured.
In a press release, investigators say the investigation is ongoing, and that “it appears that speed was a contributing factor.”
The name of the victim was not released.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Team Sideline Cancer advances to quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament
- Trump defends tweet about NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban, Bubba Wallace
- Vince Ahearn takes over as new head football coach for Smithsburg High
- Another mild and muggy evening in Northern Virginia
- ‘Masks make a difference’: Dr. Fauci talks safely reopening as COVID-19 cases in south spike