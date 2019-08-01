Deputies arrest Frederick man found with $15,000 worth of drugs

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrest man after search of home turns up $15,000 worth of drugs.

Deputies say search of home found cocaine, crack cocaine

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man is behind bars after multiple law enforcement agencies seized drugs with a street value of about $15,000.

Franklin Randolph, 49, was arrested by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday and faces multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.

Deputies, alongside Maryland State Police and Brunswick Police, searched the 200 block of Maple Avenue after complaints of drug activity.

Law enforcement found 154 baggies of the drugs and over $2,000 in cash.