Denis Green receives FCPS Veteran in Education award

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland announced Denise Green as the Veteran in Education Service Award winner.

Green is a Walkersville High School education teacher who retired from the United States Air Force after 21 years.

This award was created to honor a FCPS employee who served our nation while also being involved to the community.

About a year in a half ago green was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy, but Green has continued to work hard to ensure the success of all students no matter their learning level.

Green also was recognized at the district’s Veterans Day celebration and she will be recognized at their November 23rd Board of Education meeting.