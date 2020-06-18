Democrats in Maryland’s House of Delegates call on Gov. Hogan for police reform

According to AP, a spokeswoman for Hogan said in a statement that the administration will give the matter careful consideration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland lawmakers are calling on Governor Larry Hogan to order police reforms.

Democrats in Maryland’s House of Delegates have called on Gov. Hogan (R) to implement police reform measures by executive order.

House speaker Adrienne Jones and the other 98 democrats are asking for several reforms including a ban on the use of chokeholds.

The letter wrote: “Policing in our country is broken. While we have taken some steps together with you…We have not done enough to fix policing in Maryland.”

Frederick County Democrat, Delegate Karen Lewis Young, said this topic is one that we should not just debate when the session comes back in January.

“It is just a start and a lot needs to done,” said Del. Young in a phone interview.

In Montgomery County, Delegate Kathleen Dumais believes that something should be done sooner rather than later.

“I think that if we particularly work on the transparency piece,” said Del. Dumais. “I know that is what frustrates citizens the most… Where they feel like there are protections for police officers that should not be in place. It has to be balanced… But we can do better.”

Republican Delegate Neil Parrott in Western Maryland said chokeholds can be a problem and it should be brought forward. Parrott said the state has a huge problem with policing especially in Baltimore.

“The issue is police are pulling back,” said Del. Parrott. “They are not policing as they use too and unfortunately innocent people are getting killed and innocent people are dying. Because of the policies from the democrats in the city of Baltimore are refusing to really enforce the law and refusing to have the police in the community like they need to be.”

The house will start a legislative workgroup on police reform.

According to AP, a spokeswoman for Hogan said in a statement that the administration will give the matter careful consideration.