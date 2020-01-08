Democratic voters slightly outpace republicans in Frederick County, new numbers show

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — For the last two decades, republican voters have largely outweighed democratic voters in Frederick County, Maryland, but new numbers show that’s changing.

In 2002, republicans in the county outpaced democrats by nearly 11,000 voters. But ever since, that margin has slowly disappeared.

“It’s been tightening and just now, the number of democrats has just slightly surpassed the number of republicans. There’s virtual parity,” explained election director with the Frederick County Board of Elections, Stuart Harvey.

According to the board of elections, there are 67,751 democratic voters and 67,735 republican voters. That’s a difference of 16 voters.

Still, both major parties make up 37.8 percent of total voters in the county.

“It’s a toss-up. It just depends who gets your attention,” said county voter, David Erdmann.

Erdmann is a longtime resident and registered Democrat, though he admits that when it comes to local issues, he doesn’t always vote down party lines.

“If a candidate from the other party seems to catch my attention on certain subjects, especially locally, then I would not have a problem voting for them. Nationally though, I’ll probably stick with democratic across the board,” said Erdmann.

Harvey points out that while voters support both main parties equally, it’s independent voters who are making significant gains in the county.

“Last year and increasingly, the largest number of new voters are registering as unaffiliated, which in Maryland is what we call independents– people who are not registered with either political party. That number is now 24 percent of our registered voters,” Harvey said.

There are currently 43,923 unaffiliated voters in the county. In 2002, only 18,846 voters registered as unaffiliated.

Since the start of 2019, there have been 6,521 new voter registrations. The largest age group registering to vote is between 17-and-25-years-old.

“My first election that I could vote, I voted. I do think that the younger generation is taking more of a role,” said county voter, James Shearer.

“We’ve had younger voters register for years at motor-voter and other locations; the question is will they turnout to vote?” Harvey questioned.

Those who wish to register to vote in the April 28, 2020 Presidential Primary election must meet the April 7, 2020 voter registration deadline.