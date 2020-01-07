Decoding the 2020 Census

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) –It’s the start of a new decade and a new decade means a new census.

Every 10 years the federal government takes a population count of everyone in the United States. This count contributes more than $675 billion in federal funding to communities across the country to support important programs like housing, education, healthcare, public policy, employment, etc.

The state of Maryland recently handed out grants to each county for outreach to explain how important the census is. Representation matters. for every person that is represented in the census survey, the community receives $1800.

Back in 2010, the county missed out on $11 million because of people who did not complete the census. This is funding that could affect plans for the future and representation in government.

“It’s important to our community, it’s important to the nation,” said Eileen Mitchell, a project manager for the Frederick County Grant Coordination. “It’s all affected by the Census about how many people live in a community and where they live, and how it’s going to affect a community positively or negatively.”

Starting in March, most of Frederick County residents will receive a notice in the mail for the 2020 Census. This year, you will be allowed to respond online. For the households that do not respond, a Census representative will follow up in person.

The census is 100% confidential. Title 13 of the U.S. Code states that the Census Bureau can not release any identifiable information about individuals, households, or businesses. Not even to law enforcement agencies.

The 2020 census begins April 1.

For more information about the Census, or if you’re interested in becoming a representative, click here.