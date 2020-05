The initial call was for a domestic dispute, police said

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are investigating a death in the White Oak area on Monday.

Police said they received a domestic dispute call at 3:22 p.m. They are conducting the investigation in the 900 block of Balmoral Dr, police tweeted at 4:22 p.m.

According to the tweet, “All subjects involved have been identified & located.”

