Dealing with masks and the Coronavirus

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — We’ve been hearing a lot about the Coronavirus and how it’s spreading across the globe. Now, health officials are sending a new warning, leave the masks alone.

With fears of the virus spreading, many are in search of face masks for protection. Officials say, if you are well, there is no need for you to wear a mask. The only people who need to wear masks are those who don’t feel well. And with an impending mask shortage, you may be taking it away from someone who needs it.

“If you’re wearing a mask whether it’s our surgical mask or it’s out N95 mask, you’re actually taking away from the supply that should be made available for those who actually need to wear a mask,” said director of community health services at the Frederick County Health Department, Miriam Dobson. “And if you’re going to wear the N95 mask that’s going to be harder because healthcare professionals won’t have access to those masks.”

A N95 mask is a tight-fitting facemask that covers the mouth and nose and it’s designed to be used by healthcare professionals to prevent particles and droplets from the air from affecting them. People need Fit Tested and trained on how to put these masks on properly so that you can get a correct seal.

Most people are wearing a surgical mask, which actually does not protect people from things in the air due to how loose it is.

“It is designed to prevent droplets from coming out of the wearer’s mouth and nose and getting on surfaces or other people close by,” said Todd Johnson, a Public Health Emergency Planner at the Frederick County Health Department. “It’s not tight-fitting therefore the edges are open, so when you breathe in, you could breathe in droplets that are in the surrounding air, by just wearing a surgical mask, and that’s why they are not effective to be worn for protection.”

There are many things you can do to prevent the spread of disease: