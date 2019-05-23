Deaf community raises concerns of housing in Frederick Video

FREDERICK, Md. - The deaf community in Frederick, Maryland gathered to discuss the needs of residential living situations for graduating students of the Maryland School for the Deaf (MSD).

The MSD provides free public education to deaf and hard-of-hearing Maryland residents, from birth to age 21. The school also provides independent living facilities for students; however, community members raised concerns over the need for post-graduation housing.

"I would like to continue my job but I can't, so Frederick really needs to set up some kind of housing thing so that way I can do things," said Lance Norman, a graduating student of MSD.

Other issues brought up was the cost of living in Frederick on top of the cost of having an interpreter.