DC man flees traffic stop, throws loaded gun out window

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A D.C. man is being charged after fleeing a traffic stop and throwing a gun out of his vehicle in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Police said they arrested and charged Kenneth Buckner, 30, with drug possession and firearm-related offenses.

On Friday, police said an officer attempted to pull Buckner over when he sped off and threw a gun out of his car. Officers were able to catch up with Buckner and recovered the loaded handgun. Buckner was arrested and charged possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana.  He has been released on bond. Records show the gun is registered to Buckner.

