DC man behind bars after using stolen credit cards in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — A DC man is in jail after Montgomery County police say he bought $10,000 of items with stolen credit cards.

Montgomery County Police have charged Amir Holmes, 52, also known as Amir Hunter, with multiple counts of theft and credit card fraud-related offenses.  Holmes stole wallets and credit cards from multiple victims who left their purses unattended while shopping at a store in Wheaton. 

Police say Holmes then used the stolen credit cards to purchase merchandise at various retail stores in Wheaton. Investigators believe Holmes was been stealing credit cards between May and the end of July. Police also want to remind residents to keep purses and wallets close at all times.

