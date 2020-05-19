DC area transit awarded over $800M in federal funding through CARES Act

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Millions of dollars in federal funding is being divvied up among DC area transit, including Montgomery County’s local transit providers, through the CARES Act.

The total federal funding granted to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and local transit partners is $876 million. Montgomery County transit is sharing $41.1 million of that with Prince George’s County.

The funding was announced Tuesday in a joint statement from Maryland Senators and Representatives: Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin; Steny H. Hoyer, John P. Sarbanes, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin and David Trone.

Their joint statement reads:

“Metro is an essential service, central to the success of our region and a safe reopening. While ridership and revenues have decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure that our national transit system – and the employees who keep it running – are able to weather this storm. From delivering essential workers to the front lines of this crisis, to allowing our federal employees and others to safely return to work after we reopen, we were proud to fight for these much-needed funds to support WMATA’s continued operations and the safety of its workers.” Joint statement by Maryland Delegation

According to the press release, the funding awarded through the Federal Transit Administration will be used towards safety precautions such as: personal protective equipment for employees, the implementation of disinfectant and cleaning measures, and additional expenses from modified work schedules.