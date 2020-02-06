Damascus locker room sex assault victims file lawsuit against staff, coaches, school board

Video above is from previous WDVM coverage on Nov. 21, 2018. Video will be updated.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Attorneys for several of the victims of the October 2018 Damascus High School sexual assault announced a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims Thursday morning.

In addition to three of the four October 2018 victims, another lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a victim in a 2017 incident.

The lawsuit lists three victims from the 2018 incident as defendants: John Doe #1, John Doe #2 and John Doe #3.

The plaintiffs are listed as the Montgomery County Board of Education, Casey Crouse, who was the DHS principal at the time of the incident, Vincent Colbert and Eric Wallich, who were football coaches at the the time of the incident, and Joseph Doody, who was the athletic director at the time of the incident.

In a press conference Thursday, attorney Bill Murphy said, “Winning football games was more important than the safety and protection of these young boys.”

The lawsuit alleges that the coaches, teachers and school staff knew about a tradition of “brooming” freshmen football players in which they were sodomized with brooms in the football locker room.

In November last year, police said Damascus students Jean Claude Abedi, Kristian Lee, Will Daniel Smith and Caleb Thorpe are all facing charges of first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape and conspiracy to commit first-degree rape. All four were charged as adults. A fifth juvenile suspect is charged as a juvenile, thus will not be identified.

The suit also alleges that the locker room was inadequately supervised.

This story is developing and will be updated.