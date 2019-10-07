D.C. man charged for loaded handgun possession

Police say the individual tried to escape by driving away

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A D.C. man was arrested Saturday on loaded handgun possession charges after a traffic stop.

According to Montgomery County Police, 26-year-old Kriss Smith of Southeast D.C. has been charged with firearm-related offenses after a traffic stop along Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring.

Police say Smith was asked to exit his car, and that’s when he instead accelerated his vehicle down the road.

Smith eventually got out of his car and escaped, but he was apprehended by police shortly after.

Police say a loaded gun, belonging to Smith, was found nearby the arrest site.

Smith was transported to the Central Processing Unit where he was released after posting a $2,000 bond.