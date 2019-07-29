D.C. man behind bars after an attempt to steal an MCFRS ambulance

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A DC man is in jail after attempting to hijack an ambulance in Takoma Park.
Christopher Broadus, 27, was arrested and charged for first-degree assault and attempted armed carjacking after attempting to steal a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue ambulance with a knife. Police said Broadus threatened the hospital staff and fire and rescue personnel.
Broadus was being discharged from the Washington Adventist Hospital when he became disorderly and assaulted a nurse. He then jumped into an ambulance but a firefighter prevented the suspect’s attempt. The firefighter and hospital security were able to restrain Broadus, who was taken to jail and was also charged with other offenses.
