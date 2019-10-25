Cyber Day at Frederick Community College

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In honor of cyber security awareness month, Frederick County Community College held their 5th annual cyber day on Friday.

Over 200 high school students came out to learn about the different degree paths they can take in cybersecurity. During these sessions they were able to learn how to take a computer apart and put it back together and more.

The event program manager, James Hatch says these sessions are beneficial to students because they play a huge role in helping raise awareness of cyber safety and prevention.

“Whoever it is that’s compromising the computers now has full access to their bank email academics and everything in their life simply because they misclicked one wrong email. Everybody has a role to play and awareness is key,” said Hatch

The students at this event were introduced to job opportunities, classes and internships within the cybersecurity field.