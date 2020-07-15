CVS pharmacy burglary in Germantown under investigation

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Bill to revise police use of force policy underway in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police arrived at a CVS Pharmacy located at 19901 Frederick Rd. around 11:36 p.m. in response to a burglar alarm.

Officials say a cash reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who is able to provide information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-6237. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).  Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories